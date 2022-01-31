Mark L. Pearson, 64, Oak Park

May 9, 1957 - January 30, 2022

Mark L. Pearson, age 64 of Oak Park, MN, passed away on January 30, 2022, at the St. Cloud Hospital. Visitation will be held from 4:00 - 7:00 PM on Sunday, February 6, 2022, at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton with a Prayer Service at 6:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM on Monday, February 7 at Christ Our Light Catholic Church in Princeton with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.

Mark will be deeply missed by his wife of 40 years, Vicki; daughters, Crystal (Jeremy) Opatz and Cassie (Brandon Pekarek) Pearson; grandsons, Brett and Dillon Kruschke; Baby Pekarek on the way; sister, RuthAnn Pap; sisters-in-law, Anne Pearson and Judy Pearson; brother-in-law, Ron Swalboski; and mother-in-law, Virginia Johnson.

He was preceded in death by his father, Glen Pearson; mother, Mabel Schmidt; step-fathers, Harold Wetter and Mel Schmidt; siblings, Gene Pearson, Dorothy Swalboski, and Dwayne Pearson; brother-in-law, John Pap; father-in-law, Ralph Johnson; and son-in-law, Josh Ahner.