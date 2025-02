June 15, 1956 - February 11, 2025

Mark Thomas Janey, age 68, of St. Cloud MN passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2025, at his home.

A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2025, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Little Falls, MN, with Father Ben officiating.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of service at church.

A full and complete notice will follow.