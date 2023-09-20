Mark Bialke, 62, Hillman

August 15, 1961 - September 17, 2023

Mark Gerard Bialke, at age 62, of Hillman passed away September 17, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family and loved ones after a short, courageous battle with lung cancer. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 AM, Saturday, September 23, 2023 at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Gilman. Reverends Matthew Langager, Thomas Olson and Virgil Helmin will Co-Celebrate. Private family burial will take place at St. Elizabeth's Catholic Cemetery in Brennyville at a later date. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 PM, Friday, September 22 and from 10:00 to 11:00 AM, Saturday, September 23 both at the church in Gilman. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Mark Gerard Bialke was born August 15, 1961 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Norbert and Dolores 'Susie' (Sluss) Bialke. He grew up on the family farm in Gilman and graduated from Foley High School, class of 1979, where he participated in the first Falcon state wrestling tournament appearance. He worked road construction for over 40 years with Bauerly's, Hardrives Inc, now CRH/MPM where he laid and paved many smooth roads that we now come to enjoy as HWY's 169, 35, 94 etc.. Mark enjoyed fishing (and was looking forward to summertime fishing), deer hunting (in his newly built sunroom for hunting), farming and spending time with his family and friends. When asked what he would do during retirement, "hook-up the boat and I am going fishing until it's time to come home to cut hay" and "in time for deer hunting season". He had a memorable smirk that reflects on all around, laughter ensues thereafter. Mark is the kind of guy who is always there to lend a helping hand or some MUSCLES/GUNS that don't require a license to use. Mark was a doer!, he repairs, constructs and implements. If it can be repaired or fixed, he did it! Many times just by taking it apart and refitting it without a standard manual.

He was an avid softball player and a member of the Tri-County Pool League. Mark was a Life Member of the NRA, the Gilman Knights of Columbus, the Duelm Lions Club (Top Dog Leader) and an active member of St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church and worships at the Gilman Parish. He was a sweet, loving, caring and devoted husband to his dear wife "Mae" and a darling son to Mother "Susie", a wonderful father, a loving grandfather, and a great and awesome brother, uncle, cousin and friend. He is dearly missed by family and friends as we carry his memory in our hearts.

He is survived by his wife, Maewinsor (aka Mae) Bialke, Hillman, mother, Dolores 'Susie' Bialke, Foley, children: Mandy (Tim) Schmit, Wyoming, MN; Luke (Nichole), Little Falls; Samantha (Mitch) Blonigan, Kimball; Jordan (companion Samantha), St. Cloud as well as 6 grandchildren: Linkon and Keera Schmit, Maverick and Damari Bialke, Adrian and Layla Blonigan; brothers and sisters: James (Penny), Minneapolis; Al (Kathy), Eagan; Doug (Ann), Minot, ND, Deb Bialke, Hillman; Beth (Kevin) Kipka, Foley, Brian (Gail), Foley and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Norbert, sister, Diane Scott, niece, Katie Bialke and brother-in-law, Donnie Pohlkamp.