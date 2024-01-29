Mark A Schuerman, 71, St. Augusta

October 8, 1952 - January 27, 2024

A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, February 12, 2024 at 7:00 PM at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Saint Cloud for Mark Schuerman, 71 of St Augusta passed away on January 27th 2024 at the Quiet Oaks Hospice House after a courageous battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. There will be visitation from 4-8 PM at the funeral home.

Mark was born October 8, 1952 in Appleton, MN to Norman and Ruth (Olson) Schuerman. He married Karen Jo Weber on December 3, 1983 in St. Cloud. Mark worked at the Sherco Powerplant in Becker for 30 years before retiring in 2013. After retirement he worked part-time for Factory Motor Parts in Waite Park.

Some of Mark’s favorite things were to go camping with the MN Camping Club and having bonfires with his family and friends. He also enjoyed the specials at La Casita’s on Thursday evenings. More than anything though he loved spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren.

Mark is survived by his mother Ruth of Cambridge; his wife, Karen of St Augusta; son Nick (Jesica)of Sartell; daughter Katy (Adam) Sowada of St Cloud; grandsons, Oliver and Brecken Schuerman; brother Daryl (Rita) Schuerman of Bushnell, FL; sister Jill (William) Wolkerstorfer of East Bethel; brother-in-law Steve Heutmaker of Evergreen, CO; sister-in-law Vicki Emerson of Brooklyn Park and his dog, Rosey.

He is preceded in death by his father Norman Schuerman; sister Diana Heutmaker; father and mother-in-law Virgil and Lorraine Weber and brother -in-law Ken Weber.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred either to Quiet Oaks Hospice House or the family.