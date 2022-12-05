Mark A. Herding, 65, Paynesville

February 10, 1957 - December 1, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville for Mark A. Herding, age 65, of Paynesville. Mark passed away December 1 at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by his family. Reverend Glenn Krystosek will officiate. Burial will take place in the St. Anthony Cemetery in Regal.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 7 at the Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home in Paynesville. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services on Thursday at the church. A rosary will be prayed by the Lake Henry Lions a 10:15 a.m. on Thursday in the church.

Mark was born February 10, 1957 in Paynesville, MN to Jerome and Leona (Manz) Herding. Ever since he was five years old, he helped with quite a few chores on the farm. After graduating in 1975, he continued farming with his dad. On April 19,1980, he was united in marriage to Theresa Gruber, who also grew up on a farm. With the knowledge that both Mark and Theresa were passionate about farming, Mark’s father Jerome decided to retire and offer Mark and Theresa to buy the farm. They did buy the farm, had a family, and their children are going to be the 5th generation living and working on the homestead.

Mark is survived by his wife Theresa of Paynesville, his five children Judy Herding of Paynesville, Greg and Samantha Herding of New Munich, Katie and Kassandra Herding of Paynesville, Mary and Sheri Herding of Paynesville and Nick Herding of Paynesville, and seven grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings Steven Herding of Belgrade, Dhiya and Helen Shaya of Yuma, AZ, Susan and Mike Nienaber of Osakis, John and Theresa Herding of Belgrade and Stephen and Shelly Burge of Lewisville, TX.

Mark is preceded in death by his parents Jerome and Leone Herding, in-laws Frank and Helen Gruber and infant brother Mitchell.