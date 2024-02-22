Marjorie M. Lehner, 99, Upsala

August 22, 1924 - February 20, 2024

Mass of Christian burial for Marjorie M. Lehner, age 99, of Upsala, will be on Saturday, February 24, 2024, at 11 AM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Upsala with a visitation one hour prior to Mass at the church on Saturday. Interment will be at the parish cemetery. Arrangements by Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes, Upsala.

Marjorie was born on August 22, 1924, in Elmdale Township, Morrison County, MN to Carl William and Hazel (Peterson) Stenholm. She grew up on a farm and attended country school and school in Upsala. As a young woman, Marjorie moved to the Twin Cities to look for work. While she was there, she worked various jobs. She married Linus Lehner on July 15, 1950. Following their marriage, they lived in St. Paul. They moved to Brooklyn Park in 1962 until 1988. They retired and moved to a 50-acre hobby farm outside of Upsala. After 23 years on the farm, they moved to senior apartments in Upsala. In 2022, they moved to the Mother of Mercy Community in Albany. They enjoyed 72 years of marriage. Marjorie was an excellent cook and baker. She enjoyed spending time with her husband, Linus, her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed playing cards, bingo, and spending time with family and friends. Marjorie was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.

Marjorie is survived by her children, Robert (Karen) Lehner, Su (Bob) Ornberg, and Randy (Pam) Lehner, eight grandchildren, Jason Ornberg, Jesse Ornberg, Brice (Kelly) Lehner, Brandon (Tasha) Lehner, Jarett Lehner, Katie (Michael) Voth, Brett Lehner, and Ben (Gabby) Lehner; seven great-grandchildren, Annika Lehner, Teagan Lehner, Archer Voth, Natalie Lehner, Ashton Voth, Rory Lehner, and Aspen Voth.

Preceded in death by her parents, Carl William and Hazel Stenholm, husband, Linus, infant son, Michael Lehner, and brothers and sisters, Carl, Wallace, Gloria, and Audrey.