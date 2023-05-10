Marjean M. Keehr, 90, St. Joseph

April 4, 1933 - May 8, 2023

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Marjean M. Keehr, 90 who passed away Monday at Mother of Mercy Nursing Home in Albany. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service Tuesday at the funeral home. Rev. David Hinz will officiate and burial will be at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Sauk Rapids.

Marjean was born April 4, 1933 at home in Sauk Rapids to August and Adeline (Marquardt) Wippich. Marj spent a great portion of her life in the Sauk Rapids area. She began working at her parent’s bakery at eleven years old and continued through high school, where she graduated as the Salutatorian from Sauk Rapids High School. After high school, she worked as a secretary for the Superintendent of Schools, until her marriage to Lloyd Keehr. Marj and Lloyd lived in Sauk Rapids before moving to Alexandria, Fargo and Fridley before moving back to Sauk Rapids. Marj was very involved in genealogy and always available for phone calls in research requests. She also enjoyed helping in her community. Along with volunteering, she was a member of the Altar Guild, General Chairperson of the Centennial Celebration at Trinity Lutheran Church, Benton County Historical Society and the Board of Directors at BCHS. Marj loved to travel in the motor home and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Marjean is survived by children, Terree (Steve) Lindvall of Wausau, WI, Mark (Linda) Keehr of Bozeman, MT; grandchildren, Joshua (Katie) Keehr, Dr. Leah (Ian) Anderson; great-grandchildren, Kieran, Freja, Scarlett, Stetson; sister, Glorian “Tudy” (Larry) Blowers of Anoka; brother-in-law, Jerry (Tara) Keehr; and nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lloyd on October 26, 2014; and daughter, Brenda Keehr.