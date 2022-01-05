Marion (Molly) Zapf, 88, Cold Spring

May 26, 1933 – December 31, 2021

attachment-Marion Zapf loading...

Private family Mass will be held for Marion (Molly) Zapf, age 88 of Cold Spring, MN. She peacefully passed away on Friday December 31, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.

Entombment of the urn will take place at St. Boniface Cemetery.

Molly was born on May 26, 1933, in St. Cloud, MN to Leo and Irene (Chaon) Schmid. She graduated from St. Cloud Cathedral High School. She married William (Bill) Zapf on February 23, 1952, at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud, MN. Molly was a member of St. Boniface Church and she volunteered with Christian Women and Meals on Wheels.

Her favorite pastime was reading she enjoyed her Bridge Club and traveling with her husband and family. Molly was a wonderful wife and mother with a great sense of humor, cheerful attitude, bright smile and loving heart. Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her husband Bill and her six children.

She is survived by her husband Bill of 69 years, children Diane, Dan, Leisa, Mary Jo, Julie, and John with 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Sr. Joan Schmid.

With a grateful heart we would like to thank St. Croix Hospice and Cold Spring Assumption Home for the loving care they gave to our Mother.

Therefore, you now have sorrow; but I will see you again and your heart will rejoice, and your joy no one will take from you. John 16:22