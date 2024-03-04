Marion K. Berger, 76, Rice

July 28, 1947 - March 2, 2024

attachment-Marion Berger loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at Good Shepherd Chapel, Sauk Rapids for Marion K. Berger, 76, of Rice who died Saturday at Good Shepherd Community in Sauk Rapids. Rev. Tom Olson will officiate and burial will be at St. Marcus Cemetery in Clear Lake. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services on Tuesday at Good Shepherd Chapel. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Marion was born July 28, 1947 in St. Cloud to Henry and Phyllis (Gronau) Frerich. She married Ralph Berger on June 28, 1975 and lived in Rice most of her life. Marion worked as a cook at various places and also sold Avon products for over 21 years. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Rice. Marion enjoyed cooking, baking, reading recipe books, crocheting and sewing.

Survivors include her brother, Steve (Liz) Frerich of St. Cloud; sister-in-law, Joan Frerich of St. Cloud; nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Phyllis; husband, Ralph; and brother, Philip.