Marion Denzen, 91, Little Falls

June 7, 1928 - January 8, 2020

Marion Denzen, 91-year-old resident of Little Falls died Wednesday, January 8 at the Harmony House in Pierz. A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at St Mary’s Catholic Church in Little Falls, MN. Visitation will be held from 9:30 – 11:00 A.M. at the church on Saturday prior to the mass.

Marion Faust was born on June 7, 1928 in Pierz to the late Raymond and Marguerite (Loscheider) Faust. She attended school in Pierz. She married the love of her life William Denzen on November 22, 1947 at St Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierz, MN. Marion lived in Little Falls for most of her married life. In addition to being a mom to 7 children, at the age of 50 – she went back to college where she earned a B.A. Degree in Psychology from St. Cloud State University. She went to work for Morrison County Social Services until her retirement in 1991. Marion loved sewing, gardening, reading and listening to music. She was active in her church community, including teaching religion and participating in prayer groups. She was also an active volunteer in a number of community organizations. Marion was an avid Vikings fan. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Terry (Rolly) Bachman of Maple Grove, Jean (Tim) Hines of Avon, Joe (Jackie Norton) Denzen of Little Falls, Maria (Brian) Kelly of Apple Valley, Amy Denzen of Minnetonka, Bill (Joan) Denzen of Big Lake, daughter-in-law Cindy Denzen; sister, Patty (Clayton) Plante; grandchildren, Ellen, Jodi, Amanda, Paige, Katie, Jacob, Emma and Matt; great-grandchildren, Zach, Tyler, Seth, Aiden, Drew and Lauren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William Frank Denzen; son, Peter Denzen; grandson, Tim Bachman; sister, Vivian Merkling and brother, Robert Faust.