Marilyn Rudek-Kirschbaum, 90, Little Falls

May 24, 1932 - July 12, 2022

Marilyn Rudek-Kirschbaum, 90 year old resident of Little Falls, died Tuesday, July 12 at the Osceola Medical Center in Osceola Wisconsin. A Memorial Mass will be held on Monday, July 25 at 11:00 A.M. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls. A visitation will be held from 9:00-11:00 A.M. on Monday at the church in Little Falls. The burial will be held in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Little Falls.

Marilyn Jean Rudek-Kirschbaum was born May 24, 1932 at St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls to the late Edward and Susan (Danko) Eisel. She grew up in Little Falls and graduated with the Class of 1950. She was united in marriage to Donald Rudek on April 9, 1951 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Little Falls, MN. She was then united in marriage to Clarence Kirschbaum on October 12, 1984 in Little Falls, MN. Marilyn worked the following jobs through out her life: Minnesota Power and Light from 1950 until her marriage in 1951. She then worked at Camp Ripley as a typist for several years.

She enjoyed reading, listening to music and spending time with her family and friends.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Mark (Renciris) Rudek of Dresser, WI, Dawn Michelle Meyer of Little Falls, Mary (Daniel) Dickman of Pierz, Marla (Dave) Noyes of Little Falls, Marya (Randy) Albrecht of Little Falls; brother, Ed Eisel of Florida; son-in-law, Mike Adams of Little Falls; 26 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, 43 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Susan Eisel; husband, Clarence Kirschbaum; ex-husband, Donald Rudek; sons, Donald Michael Rudek and Jon Joseph Rudek; a daughter, Marilyn Adams, grandsons, Luke Dickman and Adam Wester; siblings, Joan Sura, Gary Eisel, Joseph (Mary) Eisel, Karen Bennett and Joseph( Mary) Danko.