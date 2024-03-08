Marilyn Jean (Nielsen) Anderson, 66, St. Cloud

September 15, 1957 - March 2, 2024

Celebration of Life for Marilyn Jean Anderson, of St. Cloud, will be on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at 3 PM at Salem Lutheran Church, St. Cloud, with a visitation one hour prior at the church on Tuesday. Arrangements by Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes, St. Cloud.

Marilyn Jean Nielsen Anderson was born September 15, 1957, in Mora, Minnesota to Shirley and Harry Nielsen. She was the second living daughter having followed many miscarriages by her mother due to an RH blood factor. This also contributed to her having a severe heart defect which required a pediatric lifesaving surgery at the Mayo Clinic when she was 5 years old. She also suffered a major heart attack in 1982. Marilyn was raised by her grandparents, Oscar and Helen Dahl from the time she was an infant until she graduated from High School and then the Pine City Vo-Tech. Marilyn attended Hinckley Schools from grade 1 until she graduated from the Vo-Tech school. After graduating she moved to the Twin Cities where she worked for Land O Lakes.

Marilyn met Tim Allen Anderson when they were both living in the Twin Cities. Tim says she called him for a date and the rest is kismet. They were the perfect couple enjoying so many of the same things. They were married on September 18, 1993. They moved to St. Cloud to be located closer to Tim’s parents and family. Tim worked at Finger Hut and also helped run the Maid Rite in St. Cloud and Marilyn also worked at Finger Hut and then Wal-Mart before retiring. They enjoyed traveling and camping and always had another trip planned on the horizon. They loved the North Shore and seeing the many Light Houses around the Great Lakes. Marilyn loved to send daily emails to friends and family. She also liked to do word searches and needlework. They went to the Twins games whenever they could. Tim and Marilyn had a garden that they loved to plant and harvest their produce. She also loved her many flowers. They also had a cabin that they frequented and enjoyed fishing. Marilyn enjoyed the annual Swenson croquet tournament which lasted 24 years. She was very competitive and wanted to win.

Marilyn collapsed at home on Saturday, March 2, 2024, and was transferred to the St. Cloud Hospital where she later died that evening at the age of 66.

Marilyn is survived by her husband, Tim Anderson, sister, Joyce (Tim) Dahl-Tabor, brother, Kent (Deb) Lowe, niece, Kristy (Mike) Klaphake family, nephew, Mitch (Angie) Lowe family, aunt, Carol Jean Hodges, and numerous cousins whom she stayed in touch with. She is also survived by her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Terry and Katie Anderson, and nieces, Rylee, Rachael, and Victoria.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her grandparents, Oscar and Helen Dahl, her parents, Harry and Shirley Nielsen, Father-in-law and Mother-in-law, Allen and Audrey Anderson, brother-in-law, Ron Anderson.