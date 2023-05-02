Marilyn J. Stewart, 93, Princeton

August 26, 1929 - May 2, 2023

attachment-Marilyn Stewart loading...

Marilyn J. Stewart, age 93 of Princeton, MN, passed away on May 2, 2023, at M Health Fairview Northland Hospital in Princeton. Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Freshwaters United Methodist Church, 112 7th Avenue N, Princeton. Pastor Kevin Fox will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 AM prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Berry Cemetery in Princeton.

Marilyn Johanne was born to Nels and Johanne (Bonde) Wokson on August 26, 1929, in Brooklyn Center. She graduated from Elk River High School. Marilyn married Willis Willard Stewart on February 11, 1948, at Anoka Lutheran Church. She was a teacher’s assistant in the Cambridge-Isanti School District for 13 years and also worked at the state hospital in food service as well as in the Macy’s hat department. Marilyn was a member of the Legion Auxiliary and volunteered for the Civic Betterment Club, the hospital gift shop, and at the Princeton Clothing Center.

Marilyn was an avid crafter and enjoyed embroidery, cross stitching, and quilting. She also enjoyed playing games, especially cribbage, and completing crossword puzzles, reading, and spending time with her grandchildren. She will be remembered for her adventurous spirit and the love and compassion she had for her family and friends. Marilyn will be greatly missed as an amazing mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to all who knew her.

Marilyn is survived by her children, Willis “Ed” (Judy) Stewart of Princeton, James “Jim” Stewart of Camden, SC, Beverly “Bev” (Kenneth) Hannan of Roundup, MT, Barbara “Barb” Duncan of Milaca, Bonnie Olson of Princeton, and Michael “Mike” (Cindy) Stewart of Dalbo; 15 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Willis; siblings, Elsie, Art, Lawrence, Betty, Charles, and Earl; daughter-in-law, Donna Stewart; and brother-in-law, Edward Webber.