Marilyn J. Bruce, 85, Princeton

October 9, 1938 - December 23, 2023

Graveside Services will be at a later date at Oak Knoll Cemetery in Princeton, MN, for Marilyn Bruce, age 85 of Princeton, who died Saturday, December 23, 2023, at the Elim Home in Princeton.

Marilyn Joyce was born to George and Irene (Becker) Frank on October 9, 1938, in Redwood Falls. She graduated from Princeton High School, class of 1957. She attended one year of college prior to being married. She married Lloyd Bruce on June 19, 1960, at the Methodist Church in Princeton. Marilyn worked at Fingerhut for a few years but was a homemaker for most of her life. She enjoyed traveling, especially to Florida, spending time with family, watching General Hospital, playing cards and Yahtzee, Christmas, gardening, and camping on the North Shore. Marilyn was a big fan of western movies and old-time country music, especially Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash. She had a gift of being able to remember any date and had a sharp mind. Marilyn was very close with her parents and is now reunited with them. Most importantly, she was most proud of her children and will be missed by all who knew her.

Marilyn is survived by her husband, Lloyd of Princeton; children, Lynn Bruce of Princeton, Lori Bruce of Princeton, and Sheryl Bruce of St. Louis Park; sister, Carol Raes of Stacy; and many nieces, nephews, and extended relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother and sister-in-law, LeRoy and Marion Frank; and brother-in-law, Bob Raes.