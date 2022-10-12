Marilyn C. Wire, 69, St. Cloud

November 7, 1952 – October 11, 2022

Marilyn Constance Wire, age 69, St. Cloud, MN, died Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at Quiet Oaks Hospice, St. Augusta, MN.

Funeral services will be Sunday, October 16, 2022 at 2:00 PM at the Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Sunday.

Marilyn was born November 7, 1952 in St. Cloud, MN to Severin and Alvera (Weinand) Theisen. She graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School in 1971 and then St. Cloud Vocational Technical College. In 1973 Marilyn married David Wire and they had two sons, Daniel and Jason. They were later divorced. Marilyn worked at St. Cloud Hospital Home Care and Hospice, Coborn’s Bakery and CentraCare.

Marilyn was very active in her boys sports and activities. She was an avid walker and enjoyed spending a lot of time at the family cabin. Marilyn was known at “Mother Teresa” to the residents in her senior apartment building by her willingness to always help them. She enjoyed Summertime by George concerts, gardening and girls weekends doing crafts.

Survivors include her sons, Daniel Wire (Monica and children) of St. Cloud, MN; and Jason Wire (Sarah) of Starkville, MS; mother, Alvera Theisen of St. Cloud, MN; brothers, Gerald (Mary) Theisen of Avon, MN; Ken (Tammie) Theisen of St. Cloud, MN; Rodney (Kathy) Theisen of Sauk Rapids, MN; sisters, Joan (Jon) Stockinger of Cottage Grove, MN; Karen (Terry) McGee of Sauk Rapids, MN; and Elaine (Roger) Schwab of Willmar, MN; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Severin Theisen, infant brother, Roger, and stepfather, Raymond Timmers.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Quiet Oaks Hospice House and St. Croix Hospice.

Memorials are preferred to Quiet Oaks Hospice House.