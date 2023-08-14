Marilyn C. Heurung, 69, Cold Spring

July 27, 1954 - August 10, 2023

A Celebration of Life will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring, MN for Marilyn C. Heurung, age 69, who died Thursday at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Marilyn was born in St. Cloud, MN to Gilbert “Gib” and Julia “Judy” (Bauer) Voigt. She married the love of her life, Tony Heurung, July 27, 1974, in St. Cloud, MN.

Marilyn spent her career in the printing industry. She had a green thumb and could make almost anything grow. Marilyn enjoyed crafting, gardening, and time with her family.

She is survived by her husband, Tony; children, Tracey (Kevin) Hennen, Troy (Sara); grandchildren, Kyle, Danielle, Karlie, Parker, and Clara; siblings, Don (Andy) Voigt, Pat (Nick) Heinen, Betty (Ken) Maritsch, Joyce (Dave) Mohs, Sue (Randy) Baker, Kevin (Tami) Voigt, Danny (Missy) Voigt, Brenda (Donny Silvers) Brannan, Jeane (Larry) Kiphuth; in-laws, Marilyn (Sam) Daniels, Lew (Anita) Heurung, Bob Heurung, Ruth Holt, and Neil (Sheila) Heurung.

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Lucille and Gilbert, Jr.; in-laws, Jerome and Rita Heurung; sister-in-law, Joan Waranemi.