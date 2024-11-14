Marilyn Ann Brown, 80, Little Falls

August 10, 1944 - November 13, 2024

Marilyn Brown, 80 year old resident of Little Falls, passed away on Wednesday, November 13 at Diamond Willow Assisted Living in Little Falls.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, November 19 at 11:30 A.M. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Little Falls with Father Patrick Hoeft officiating. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 18 from 5:00-8:00 P.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls and on Tuesday, November 19 from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Tuesday at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

The burial will be held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Linden Hills in Little Falls: 608 Highland Avenue, Little Falls, MN 56345 or the Parkinson’s Support Group in Baxter, MN: 6190 Fairview Dr., Baxter, MN 564012