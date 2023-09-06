Marietta I. Mueller, 100, Upsala

September 21, 1922 - September 1, 2023

The Mass of Christian Burial in remembrance of Marietta I. Mueller (Rademacher), age 100 of Upsala, will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, September 9, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Upsala, MN. There will be a visitation held on Friday, September 8, 2023, from 5:00-7:00 PM. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the mass at church from 10:00 A.M. – 11:00 A.M. Marietta passed away on Friday, September 1, 2023, at the Mother of Mercy Nursing Home in Albany, MN. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Marietta I. (Rademacher) Mueller was born in New Munich, MN on September 21, 1922, to John and Anna (Froehler) Rademacher. Marietta enjoyed being with her family, friends, and especially her grandchildren. She also enjoyed gardening, attending her flower beds, quilting, her dogs, and fostering children especially young children and the handicapped. She was a member of the Christian Mothers of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Upsala, MN.

Marietta will always be remembered by her children; Millie (Pat) Wiechmann, Ann (Mike Held) Froehle, Alice (Kenny) Steinhofer, Jane (Louie) Schaefer, Nellie Rossman, Albert (Brenda) Mueller, Alvin (Brenda) Mueller, and Rita (Pat Rothfork) Poepping; 28 grandchildren, 47 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren on the way.

Marietta was preceded in death by her parents, John and Anna (Froehler) Rademacher; her 8 siblings; son, LeRoy Mueller; 2 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and 2 sons-in-law, Daniel Froehle and Denny Rossman.