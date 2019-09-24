Marie Supan, 99, St. Stephen

November 20, 1919 – September 20, 2019

The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Marie Supan, age 99 of St. Stephen will be 11:00 AM, Wednesday September 25 at the St. Stephen Catholic Church in St. Stephen. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Marie died Friday at Sterling Park in Waite Park. There will be a visitation after 9:30 AM Wednesday at the church in St. Stephen. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Marie was born November 20, 1919 in St. Stephen to George and Mary (Hlebain) Justin. She grew up in St. Stephen and married August Supan on May 7, 1946 in St. Stephen. The couple farmed together for many years. Marie loved taking care of her children and grandchildren, she was a fantastic cook and homemaker and she enjoyed farm life. She was active in the St. Stephen parish as well where she worked on the church bazaar for many years. She was a member of the St. Stephen Catholic Church, the St. Stephen Christian Women and the St. Stephen Legion Auxiliary .

Marie is survived by her children, Nancy Heinen, St. Cloud; Bill (Susan) Supan, St. Stephen; Mark (Amy) Supan, St. Stephen; Denise (John) Jost, Avon; 19 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, August in 1996; her sons, Richard Supan and Joel Supan; her great-granddaughter, Mary Supan and Heather Supan, her son-in-law, Doug Heinen; her daughter-in-law, Renee Supan; her grand-son-in-law, Dan Rosenthal; her brothers, Bill, George, Bernard, Oliver and Raymond; and her sisters, Lucille Justin and Grace Cropper.

The family would like to give a special “Thank You” to Sterling Park and the St. Croix Hospice for the excellent care they gave our mother.