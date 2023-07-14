Marie S. Rousselange, 94, Waite Park

September 27, 1928 - July 13, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 17, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park for Marie S. Rousselange, 94, of Waite Park. Marie passed away on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at Assumption Home in Cold Spring. Reverend Ronald Weyrens will officiate. Entombment will be in Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum, St. Cloud.

Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Monday at the church.

Marie was born on September 27, 1928 in St. Nicholas, Minnesota to the late Michael and Wilhelmina (Stommes) Rausch. She married Bernard “Butch” Rousselange on August 2, 1952 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, St. Nicholas. The couple owned and operated Plaza Roller Rink in Waite Park for many years. Marie also was employed at the VA Medical Center in St. Cloud and Cedar Point Ballroom in the kitchen. She was an active member of St. Joseph’s Parish, Christian Women and Funeral Committee. She also was a member of Catholic United Financial, St. Joseph’s Mission Group and the Madonna Mission Group.

Marie enjoyed quilting, embroidery, play cards, word search puzzles and took pride in her home. She will be remembered for her strong faith and love of family.

She is survived by her children, Janet (Ron) Lorenz, Jim (Lois), Patty Rousselange; grandchildren, Melanie (Frank) Froehle, Jessica (Tom) Schwinghammer, Mitchell (Rita) Rousselange; great grandchildren, Brooke and Danielle Froehle, Wyatt, Lyla and Piper Rousselange; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Butch in 2001; son, Patrick in 1989; and siblings, Viola Ashfeld, Bernie Gillitzer, Stella Gillitzer and Michael Rausch.

A heartfelt thank you to all of Marie’s family, friends and neighbors for being there.