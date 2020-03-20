Marie C. Weyrauch, 97, St. Cloud

May 20, 1922 - March 19, 2020

A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Peters Catholic Church at a later date for Marie C. Weyrauch, age 97 of St. Cloud, who passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Quite Oaks Hospice House. Entombment will take place at Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud.

Marie was born May 20, 1922 in Rockville township near Luxemburg to Wendelin and Helen (Stang) Hansen. She married Albert Weyrauch August 8, 1946 at St. Mary’s Cathedral Church. Marie lived in St. Cloud all of her married life. She worked for the Veterans Administration for 26 years, retiring in 1983. Marie was a member of Saint Peters Catholic Church, Christians Women, Eagles Aerie # 623 Auxiliary, VFW Post #428 Auxiliary, and Moose Lodge #1400.

Marie will always be remembered for her love of crocheting, playing cards, bingo, trips to the casino but most of all spending time with family and friends.

Marie is survived by her Son, Michael (Nancy) Weyrauch of St. Cloud. One grandson Kyle Weyrauch (Rachel Henning) of St. Cloud. Three sisters, Delores Mueller, Catherine Burgraff, Mildred Hennen all of St. Cloud.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Albert October 14, 1999, daughter Mary “Rachel” Tomlin, one sister Margaret Leither, three brothers, Leonard, Clemons, and Elmer Hansen.

A special thank you to the staff of Centra Care Hospice and Quite Oaks Hospice House for the exceptional care of our mother Marie.

Memorials may be directed to Quite Oaks Hospice House, 5537 Galaxy Rd, St. Cloud, MN 56301