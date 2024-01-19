Marie A. Golembeck, 96, St. Cloud

October 2, 1927 - January 18, 2024

attachment-Marie Golembeck loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Marie A. Golembeck, age 96, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at the Country Manor Campus in Sartell. Reverend Douglas Liebsch will officiate. Burial will be in Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud.

Marie was born on October 2, 1927 to Bernard and Hilda (Schwartz) Fandel in St. Cloud, Minnesota. She grew up in St. Cloud and graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School. She was united in marriage to Robert P. Golembeck on July 4, 1946 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud. Never one to sit still, Marie held many jobs in the area including working as a Manager for Hostess Bakery and as a saleswoman for Avon. In her 70s, Marie began working at JoAnn Fabrics in the Fabric Department, helping customers with processing their fabric orders. You could often find a line of people, waiting to be helped by Marie, simply so they could have a moment to talk with her. A selfless woman, Marie also opened her home for foster care, fostering over 200+ children over 26 years. After the passing of her husband, Robert in 1992, she also started fostering Senior Adults out of her home.

Marie was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother who loved to spend time with her family. In her spare time, Marie could often be found working on her flower gardens, which rivaled Munsinger Gardens. Even when she moved from her home to an apartment, she could be found tending to flowers she had planted in the apartment complex common areas. She also enjoyed collecting dolls, doing ceramics and making afghan quilts.

She is survived by her children, Gloria (Jerome) Thompson and William “Billy” (Sandy); nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; six great great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Marie is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert P. Golembeck; sons, Robert S. and Kevin “Scott”; grandson, Todd Golembeck; great grandson, Jeremy Olson and her brothers and sisters.

A special thank you to the staff of Country Manor and CentraCare Hospice for their loving and compassionate care of Marie.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.