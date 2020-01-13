Marianne Nimchuk, 69, St. Cloud

March 5, 1950 – January 11, 2020

Marianne Nimchuk, age 69 of St. Cloud, died Saturday at her home after a battle with cancer. There will be a gathering time to support her family and share stories about Marianne at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home from 3-7:00 PM, Friday, January 17, 2020.

Marianne was born March 5, 1950 in Hennepin County to Douglas and Mary Anne (O’Brien) Senn. She grew up in Minnetonka and moved to St. Cloud to attend St. Cloud State. After beginning her teaching career, Marianne earned a Master’s Degree in Special Education. Marianne taught at South Jr. High School for over 30 years, retiring in 2012. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Marianne is survived by her children, Nicholas (Sarah) Nimchuk, Minnetonka and Sarah (Michael) Theisen, St. Cloud. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Cora, Leah, Addison, Harper and her brothers and sisters; Stephen (Barbara) Senn, Minnetonka; Mark (Suzanne) Senn, Chanhassen; Susan Herges, Sauk Rapids; David Senn, Mora and Bryan Senn (Julie Hoekstra), Minneapolis.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to benefit the program that Marianne dedicated her career to. Checks should be made out to South Junior High Special Education. Checks or cash can be mailed to the ISD 742 District Office at: 1201 2nd St. Waite Park, MN 56387.