MariAnn H. Louis, 69, Paynesville

August 7, 1952 - February 4, 2022

attachment-MariAnn Louis loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville for MariAnn H. Louis, age 69, of Paynesville, who passed away peacefully on Friday, February 4, 2022 at the Mayo Clinic Methodist Campus in Rochester, from complications of kidney disease. Reverend Glenn Krystosek will officiate. Entombment will be in the St. Louis Parish Cemetery Mausoleum. Masks are required to be worn for the funeral services.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at the Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home in Paynesville and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville.

Mari was born on August 7, 1952 to Elmer and Donna (Feneis) Eisenschenk in St. Cloud, Minnesota. She was united in marriage to Cecil A. Louis on August 16, 1975 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring. Mari worked for Good Samaritan and the Paynesville Health Care System, retiring after 30 years of service. She enjoyed giving of her time and talents by being a part of many community organizations and was a member of St. Louis Catholic Church.

Mari was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who above all enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren. She enjoyed hosting and organizing family events and talking on the phone with friends and family. She was always there to provide her love and support for their every need. She also enjoyed reading, going to garage sales and crocheting.

She is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Cecil; children, Ryan (Joy) of Prescott, AZ and Jessica (Nick) Spillman of New London; grandchildren, Julian, Theo, Kendra, Gage, Jake and Levi; great-grandchildren, Hunter and Baxtin; mother, Donna Eisenschenk; siblings, Mike (Sue), Tom (Marilyn), Mark (Jan), John (Mary), Doris Eisenschenk, Paul, Kevin (Chris) and Julie (Julie) Eisenschenk; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Mari is preceded in death by her father, Elmer; and mother and father-in-law, Alfred and Betty Louis.

A special thank you to the staff of Mayo Clinic in Rochester for their loving and compassionate care of Mari.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.