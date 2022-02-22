Marian Schlichting, 79, Rice

September 20, 1942 - February 20, 2022

Marian Schlichting, 79 year old resident of Rice, MN died Sunday, February 20 at her home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, February 25 at 11:00 A.M. at Immaculate Conception Church in Rice, MN. A visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Friday at the Church. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery.

Marian Helen Lampert was born on September 20, 1942 to Joseph and Helen (Sobania) Lampert in Bowlus, MN. Marian attended St. Francis High School and graduated with the class of 1960. She married Roger Schlichting on April 30th, 1966 at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Bowlus. Marian was a homemaker and cared for children in the neighborhood until 1986. She went to work at Smolinik Lighting Company until early 2000's. She enjoyed being with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and just being with all family in general. Marian was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church in Rice. She served on funerals and other church activities.

Marian is survived by sons, Steve (Shelly) Schlichting of St. Stephen, Tom (Carrie) Schlichting of Rice, Curtis Schlichting of Rice; daughters, Janet Schlichting of Rice, Gwen (Trinity) Opp of Alexandria; brothers, Aloise Lampert of Avon, Clarence (Lois) Lampert of Bowlus, Jerome (Annette) Lampert of Bowlus, Robert (Elaine) Lampert of Baxter; sisters, Rita Court of Sartell, Cathy Lampert of Sauk Rapids; 10 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger; parents, Joseph and Helen Lampert; brother, Tony Lampert and sister, Margie Lampert.