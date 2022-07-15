Margaret Wojtanowitz, 72, Richmond

October 28, 1949 - July 13, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Margaret Wojtanowitz, 72, of Richmond will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring. Marge passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Matthew Luft, OSB will officiate. Burial will be in parish cemetery. Livestreaming will be available at www.christcatholic.com

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday and after 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring. Arrangements are with Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home in Paynesville.

Marge was born on October 28, 1949 in Richmond, Minnesota to Wilfred and Betty (Hendrickson) Crusoe. She graduated from Paynesville High School. She married Richard “Dick” Wojtanowitz on November 27, 1971 at Church of Our Lady in Manannah. Marge was a rural route mail carrier for many years. She was a member of St. Boniface Parish and Christian Women as well as the Waite Park American Legion Post #428 Auxiliary.

Marge enjoyed spending time outdoors, going to garage sales, casino trips and playing bingo. Above all, she treasured time with family and friends (especially her grandchildren).

She is survived by her husband of almost 51 years of marriage, Dick; children, Merry Wojtanowitz of Eden Valley, Joe of Paynesville; grandchildren, Mariah, Emily and Ellie Wojtanowitz; siblings, Mary (Barry) Schultz of Grove City, Lynda (George) Frenchick of Paynesville, Lori Crusoe of Eden Valley; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Fran.

Memorials are preferred.