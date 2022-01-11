Margaret L. Lien, 70, St. Cloud

July 14, 1951 – January 7, 2022

Margaret Louise Lien, age 70, St. Cloud, MN, passed away peacefully at home Friday, January 7, 2022 with her family by her side.

Margaret’s family invites friends and family to join in celebrating Margaret’s life on Thursday, January 13, 2022 from 12:00 (Noon) to 3:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN. There will be a brief service at 3:00 PM followed by interment at North Star Cemetery. MASKS WILL BE MANDATORY to ensure the safety of everyone. You have the family’s heartfelt appreciation for respecting their wishes. Arrangements are with Benson Funeral Home.

Margaret was born July 14, 1951 in St. Paul, MN to Gerald and Mary (Campbell) Wilhelmy. On May 20, 1978 Margaret was united in marriage to Allen Lien at Annunciation Parish in Minneapolis, MN. The couple made their home in Minneapolis for a short time before moving to Avon, MN on Upper Spunk Lake. A year later they moved to Rice, MN to a hobby farm near Little Rock Lake. Both of their daughters, Sara and Nicole, were born while living there. Their son, Brian, was born after they moved to St. Cloud. Margaret worked for Bankers Systems for 24 years. She then worked for Anderson Trucking where she retired early in 2013. She also worked part time at Wal-Mart and later at Voight’s Bus Company as a school bus aide.

Margaret enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grandchildren. She loved to cook and bake, specifically making desserts. Margaret had a special place in her heart for children and animals. Margaret was a sweet, selfless, caring person and we were so privileged to have her in our lives. She will be forever missed.

Margaret is survived by her husband, Allen of St. Cloud, MN; daughter, Sara Lien of St. Cloud, MN; daughter, Nicole (Andy) Schroepfer of St. Paul, MN; son, Brian Lien of St. Cloud; two grandchildren, Nolan and Wyatt (and one on the way). Margaret is also survived by her sister, Mary Beth Jensen of Prior Lake, MN.

She was preceded in death by her parents, granddaughter Marcie, December 24, 2016, sister, Ann Wilhelmy and, brother-in-law, John Jenson.

The family would like to thank Dr. Patrick Lalley and his staff, as well as all the wonderful people at the Coborn Cancer Center and St. Croix Hospice for their exceptional care.