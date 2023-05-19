Margaret Ellen Mattson, 90, Sartell

September 29, 1932 – May 12, 2023

attachment-Margaret Mattson loading...

Margaret Ellen Mattson, 90, of Sartell, MN passed away at her home on May 12, 2023. No services are planned at this time. Burial will be at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN, next to her husband, Neil.

Margaret was born on September 29, 1932, in Solway, MN to Peter and Ellen (Johnson) Loewen. She married Neil Mattson on September 1, 1956, in Bemidji, MN. Margaret worked in the accounts payable for the State of Minnesota for many years and the RCA real estate company. She was a member of Sweet Adeline’s and the Ladies Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed cross stitching, crocheting and especially loved crossword puzzles.

Margaret is survived by her children, Deanna Mattson-Millar (Ross), Clarissa, MN, Mary Mattson, Big Island, HI, Margaret Stokes, Anacoco, LA, Scott (Jo) Mattson, St. Joseph, MN, Julie (Duane) Fischer, St. Cloud, MN, five grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, sisters, Shirley Klingbiel, Stillwater, MN and Ruth Klingbiel, Topeka, KS.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Ellen Loewen, husband, Neil in 1999, son, Stephen Mattson, 1998, granddaughter, Amber Lynn, brothers, John Loewen, David Loewen, and Peter Loewen.

A special thank you Moments Hospice and Aderra Home Health.