Margaret “Bev” Griesch, 92, Little Falls

January 18, 1933 - June 21, 2025

Margaret “Bev” Griesch, 92 year old resident of Little Falls, passed away on June 21st at St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, June 27th at 11:00 A.M. at Holy Family Catholic Church, Belle Prairie with Father Ben Kociemba officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. The burial will be held at Annunciation Catholic Cemetery. A Rosary will be said at 8:45 A.M on Friday at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls.

Margaret Beverly Griesch was born January 18th, 1933, in Hutchinson, Minnesota, to Donald and Margaret (Fitzgerald) Noreen. She grew up in Hutchinson, MN, and attended Hutchinson High School, graduating in 1951. After graduating, Bev worked at a drug store. She enjoyed going to dances with her friends and competing in a bowling league.

Bev was united in marriage to Joseph Griesch on July 8, 1961, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson, MN. Their journey led them to various places around Minnesota before settling in Little Falls, MN. Bev devoted herself to raising the couple’s three children, nurturing their lives with her wisdom and humor. She worked in the school kitchen at John Ireland Catholic School in St. Peter, MN, and St. Augustine School in St. Cloud, MN. Bev also worked with her husband as an administrative assistant in their insurance agency.

Bev enjoyed bowling, feeding the birds, growing flowers, playing cards, and spending time with family and friends. She volunteered at St. Otto’s Care Center, where she offered her spiritual gifts. Faith and spirituality were an important part of her life as Bev found joy in connecting with God through her daily prayers. Her friends and family will remember her sense of humor, her kind spirit, and her love for her children. Bev was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Laura (David) Hansen of Staples, Thomas Griesch of Little Falls, and Paul (Elizabeth) Griesch of Indianapolis, IN ; sisters, Gerri Hansen of Hubner Heights, OH, and Gwendolyn Tama of Towanda, PA ; and her three grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Griesch, and her parents.