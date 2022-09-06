Marelene K. Wisner, 82, Sauk Rapids

July 26, 1940 – September 4, 2022

attachment-Marelene Wisner loading...

Marelene Katherine Wisner, age 82, Sauk Rapids, MN, died Sunday, September 4, 2022 at Good Shepherd Senior Community, Sauk Rapids, MN.

Funeral services will be Friday, September 9, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Salem Lutheran Church, St. Cloud MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Manchester, MI. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Marelene was born July 26, 1940 in Ann Arbor, MI to Joseph and Naomi (Gidley) Valencich. She married Robert Wisner on April 14, 1962 at the home of her parents in Manchester, MI. They were married for 31 years. In 2009 Marelene moved to Good Shepherd Community in Sauk Rapids.

Marelene was a strong woman of faith with a lifelong commitment to empowering women through her involvement in: church activities, Faculty Women’s Club, Girl Scouts, raising four daughters, and working as a registered nurse (ER; surgical; labor/delivery; home care/hospice). Her vibrant personality and adventurous spirit led her to take a hot air balloon ride at the age of 73. Marelene was known for her signature floral dresses and red hat, and for trying new craft techniques. She was always ready to play dice or cards and give you a hard time.

Survivors include her daughters, Robin (Barry Romich) Wisner of Creston, OH; Janet (David) Tilstra of Sartell, MN; Karen Wisner Kerr of Boone, IA; and Michelle (Logan Cook) Wisner of Olathe, KS; ten grandchildren, John, Wesley, Caleb and Joshua Hurd; Hannah and Lauren Tilstra; and Jayne, Jill, Jude and Jones Cook; one great grandson Ezra Hurd; three granddogs, Bear, Raven and Clover; and former husband, Robert (Ann) Wisner of Boone, IA.

She was preceded in death by her parents, infant daughter Elizabeth Marie Wisner, sisters, Josephine Schlicht, Linda Harvey and Mary Jo Nicholson, brothers, Peter and Thomas Valencich, and son-in-law Joe Kerr.

Memorials are preferred to Good Shepherd Senior Community.