ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The annual Catholic Charities Mardi Gras fundraiser was another big success.

The nonprofit says over 550 people attended the 44th annual event on January 31st at the River's Edge Convention Center. They raised over $365,000 for Catholic Charities Emergency Services, with programs that include a food shelf, clothing program, and financial assistance program; and Catholic Charities Domus Transitional Housing, a facility for single women and their children.

The silent auction sold over 100 items and raised over $20,000.

Mardi Gras 2027 will be held on January 23rd.