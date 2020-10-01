Marcus Closes 17 Theaters It Had Just Reopened
UNDATED -- Marcus Theatres has temporarily closed 17 of the 72 cinemas it reopened this summer, citing a decline in audience demand and the limited number of new movie releases.
The coronavirus pandemic led to the closure of movie theaters across Wisconsin in mid-March.
The Milwaukee-based Marcus began reopening many of its theaters in August, after test runs at a handful of theaters in June.
Theaters Marcus has closed again include those in Appleton, Green Bay, Delafield and Menomonee Falls.
A company spokeswoman says Marcus Parkwood Cinema in Waite Park remains open for now.
According to their website, six Marcus Theaters in Minnesota are open right now, while five remain closed.
