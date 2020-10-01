Marcus Closes 17 Theaters It Had Just Reopened

UNDATED -- Marcus Theatres has temporarily closed 17 of the 72 cinemas it reopened this summer, citing a decline in audience demand and the limited number of new movie releases.

The coronavirus pandemic led to the closure of movie theaters across Wisconsin in mid-March.

The Milwaukee-based Marcus began reopening many of its theaters in August, after test runs at a handful of theaters in June.

Theaters Marcus has closed again include those in Appleton, Green Bay, Delafield and Menomonee Falls.

A company spokeswoman says Marcus Parkwood Cinema in Waite Park remains open for now.

According to their website, six Marcus Theaters in Minnesota are open right now, while five remain closed.