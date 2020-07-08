Marcella ‘Sally’ Nierenhausen, 88, Avon

April 12, 1932 – June 30, 2020

Marcella "Sally" Nierenhausen, age 88 of Avon, passed away peacefully on June 30th 2020. Sally is preceded in death by loving husband James Nierenhausen, parents George and Mary (Schaefer) Zierden, sister Florence Funk, son-in-law Dennis Trombley, and great grandson Mason Trombley and good friend, John Koppy. Sally is survived by her children Bernadette Trombley, Joan (Gene) Soderbeck, Diane (Lloyd) Smith, Thomas (Jan) Nierenhausen, Mary (Tim) Lemke, Robert (Cindy) Nierenhausen; sisters Loretta Thomes, Sister Phyllis Zierden, Viola Beutz; brother, Clarence Zierden; 24 grandchildren; and 34 great-grandchildren.

Sally was born April 12, 1932. She grew up in New munich, MN where she met and married James Nierenhausen on September 23, 1952. Together they raised six children. During their early married years, they lived in Denver, CO, Alexander, LA, and St. Paul, MN while James served in the military. In 1973 the couple moved to Avon, MN. Sally worked in St. Cloud as a payroll accountant. Sally loved to dance. Country western music as well as old-tyme music were her favorite forms of entertainment. She enjoyed sewing and keeping a meticulously clean home. Sally loved domestic travel and exploring many parts of the United States. She was a devoted mother and grandmother and will be missed by her family and friends.

Evening visitation Monday, July 6th at Miller-Carlin-Brenny Funeral Home located at 300 Railroad Ave., Albany, MN from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Mass of Christian burial will be held Tuesday, July 7th at St. Benedict Catholic Church, 212 – 1st St. SE, Avon, MN with visitation starting at 9:30 a.m.