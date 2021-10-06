Central MN Manufacturing Jobs Probably Aren’t What You Think

Central Minnesota is experiencing a labor shortage and has for many months now. Manufacturing has been experiencing a labor shortage for many years. Della Ludwig is a CMMA Board member and Workforce Strategy Consultant with the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. She says manufacturing jobs are no longer "dark, dirty and dangerous." Ludwig says that has been the perception but is not the reality.

Career Force Minnesota says there are 5 great reasons to pick a career in manufacturing. The first is these jobs pay well. The median hourly wage for the manufacturing industry is $25.21, where the cost of living in Stearns/Benton Counties is $15.61 for a typical family with 2 adults and 1 child.

There are lots of jobs in manufacturing. Career Force Minnesota says there are 86,500 job openings expected by 2028 as older workers retire. These jobs are high tech. Robotics/automation, artificial intelligence and 3D printing are some examples of technologies used. Almost everything is made in Minnesota.

The skills that are developed in manufacturing can be a stepping stone to a higher level position. Creative thinking and problem solving is valued. Employers are looking for all types of people. Career Force MN says workplaces are increasingly diverse and welcoming.

Learn more about the Tour of Manufacturing by going to here.