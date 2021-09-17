Mankato Police: 4-Year-Old Killed After Tree Fell on Tent

MANKATO -- A four-year-old girl has died after a tree fell on a tent that she was in. Mankato police say they were called to Land of Memories Park at 2:30 a.m. Friday on a report of a tree branch that had fallen on the tent.

Officers found the four-year-old girl with life-threatening injuries and began life-saving measures. The girl was taken to the Mankato Hospital where she later died.

Other family members inside the tent were not hurt.

No other information has been released.

Get our free mobile app

Tweets from the National Weather Service show a strong thunderstorm moved through that area of southern Minnesota between 2:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

10 Reasons Not to Move to St. Cloud

[gallery gallerytitle="Quarterback Options for the Vikings in the 2022 NFL Draft"