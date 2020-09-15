Man Wanted for Killing 2 in Minnesota Shot by Police in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) -- Police in South Carolina say they shot and wounded a man who was wanted in Minnesota for killing his pregnant girlfriend and her 2-year-old daughter.

Authorities say 29-year-old Renard Lydell Carter was headed to South Carolina to kill an ex-girlfriend.

Investigators say they got that woman to safety and then found Carter at a Columbia hotel Sunday night. Police say Carter pointed a BB gun that looked like a real rifle at officers.

Police in Rochester, Minnesota, say Carter killed 23-year-old Keona Sade Foote and 2-year-old Miyona Zayla Miller in their home, Their bodies were found Sunday afternoon about eight hours before officers found Carter in South Carolina.