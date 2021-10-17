Man to Stand Trial for Raping a Woman at a St. Cloud Hotel

ST. CLOUD -- A south-central Minnesota man charged with raping a sleeping woman at a St. Cloud hotel is scheduled to stand trial Monday.

Thirty-nine-year-old Kyle Kirsch of Gaylord is charged with felony 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct for the 2019 incident.

According to the charges, the woman said she had been out drinking on a September afternoon with Kirsch, his wife, and another man when Kirsch and his wife got into an argument. Records show the wife left after the argument.

The victim told police she, Kirsch and the other man went back to her hotel room at the Days Inn around 1:00 p.m. to take a nap.

According to the filing complaint, the woman and Kirsch were in one of the beds and the other man slept in the second bed. They were fully clothed. Records show the woman woke up to knocking on the door and realized her pants and underwear had been pulled down and Kirsch was on top of her raping her.

The report indicates she began screaming at Hirsch and that caused the other man to wake up.

Police interviewed that man who said he woke up to the victim screaming that Hirsch had raped her. Investigators say the man said Hirsch was saying he was sorry and got on his knees and was crying and saying he was sorry.

Police interviewed Hirsch who allegedly admitted being in the same bed with the woman but denied intercourse took place.

The trial is expected to last about a week.

