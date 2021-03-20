Man Seriously Hurt in Crash on Highway 24 in Meeker County

FOREST CITY -- A Dassel man was seriously injured in a crash near Forest City Saturday morning. The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. on Highway 24 at County Road 17.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car was going north on Highway 24 when it ran off the road to the left. Authorities say the car rolled end over end multiple times before coming to a stop on its roof on County Road 17.

The driver, 26-year-old Austin Hammerstad, was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the car. He was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with injuries considered to be life-threatening.

The crash remains under investigation.

