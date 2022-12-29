Man Sentenced for St. Cloud Gas Station Shooting

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A man who was found guilty after a shootout at a St. Cloud gas station has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

A Stearns county jury found, 33-year-old Justin Hudak of St. Cloud, guilty of aiding and abetting 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and drive-by shooting in August. He gets credit for having already served more than a year in the county jail.

A second man, 23-year-old Davontae Dixon, pleaded guilty to a felony charge of shooting a gun within city limits in May.

St. Cloud Police were called to the 1000 block of 9th Avenue South on August 12, 2021. Officers arrived at the scene and found evidence of shots fired but no victims were found in the area.

A short time later, a 21-year-old St. Cloud man arrived at the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds which appeared to be non-life-threatening. Then, a 16-year-old boy from Sauk Rapids arrived at the hospital, also with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police learned of an argument that broke out inside Go For It Gas prior to the shooting. Police say after the argument, Hudak and the teenager got in his car and left the parking lot. Upon leaving, court records allege shots were fired from Hudak's vehicle toward the other group still in the parking lot and hitting the 21-year-old victim.

Records also show Dixon then ran after Hudak's car and fired gunshots at it, striking the 16-year-old passenger.

Both Hudak and Dixon were later found and arrested. Police say they also recovered two handguns.

Dixon was sentenced on June 29th to a stay of imposition and is on probation for two years.

