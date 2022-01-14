Man Pleads Guilty to Soliciting a Stearns County Girl for Sex

ST. CLOUD -- A man has pleaded guilty to a criminal sexual conduct charge after agreeing to exchange marijuana for sex with a 13-year-old Stearns County girl.

Twenty-two-year-old Jack Christensen, formerly of Glenwood, pleaded guilty to soliciting a child to engage in sexual conduct.

Authorities learned of a conversation between the two when a foster parent looked through the girl's phone in June. Members of the Central Minnesota Human Trafficking Task Force then began an investigation into identifying the several men the girl was having conversations with at the time.

Authorities identified one of the men as Christensen.

Get our free mobile app

According to the criminal complaint, the girl said she was 15-years-old and wanted to exchange sex acts for marijuana. Court records show Christensen convinced the girl to send him nude photos of herself and also sent her a picture of male genitalia.

Christensen will be sentenced in April.

Minnesota's Most Unique Places To Stay The Night

How To Tell If You Are 'Up North' in Minnesota