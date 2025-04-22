Man Pleads Guilty to Robbing St. Cloud Convenience Store

Man Pleads Guilty to Robbing St. Cloud Convenience Store

Stearns County Jail

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A man accused in a string of robberies at a southside convenience store has pleaded guilty.

Twenty-five-year-old Camden Jackson has pleaded guilty to one count of felony 1st-degree robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Officers began investigating robberies at the Marathon gas station in the 700 block of 9th Avenue South in October. Authorities say someone went into the store on the afternoon of October 15th, showed a gun, and demanded money from the cash register.

The next robbery happened on the afternoon of October 20th when a man went into the store, and implied he had a gun, but never showed one.

The third robbery occurred on the afternoon of October 23rd when the suspect jumped over the counter and took money out of the register.

No one was hurt in any of the holdups.

Based on evidence gathered at the scene and statements from his sister, police identified the suspect in the October 15th hold-up as Jackson. Police arrested Jackson without incident, and a toy handgun was recovered.

Jackson will be sentenced in June.

