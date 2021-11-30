Man Killed on Interstate 90 Near Winona

WINONA -- A man died after crashing his car on Interstate 90 near Winona.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the 37-year-old man from La Crosse, Wisconsin was driving west on the interstate when his vehicle crossed the median and rolled into the westbound lanes. The man then got out of his vehicle and was struck and killed by a car traveling east.

The man's name has not been released yet.

The State Patrol says the driver of the second vehicle was an 18-year-old woman from La Crosse. She also had an 18-year-old female passenger in her car. Their names have also not been released yet.

