Man Hurt in Three-Vehicle Crash on Highway 10

RICE -- A man was hurt in a three-vehicle crash in Rice late Friday morning.

The incident happened just after 11:00 a.m. on Highway 10 at 105 Street Northwest.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car was going west on Highway 10 and then stopped abruptly to take a left turn.

The SUV behind the car braked quickly and was able to stop. A truck going west behind the two vehicles did not stop in time and rear-ended the SUV.

The driver of the SUV, 69-year-old Thomas Soukup of Pine River, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No one else was hurt in the crash.