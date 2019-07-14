Man Hurt in Motorcycle Crash on 94 in St. Michael

ST. MICHAEL -- A man was hurt in a motorcycle crash in St. Michael Saturday night. The incident happened around 9:00 p.m. on Interstate 94 at Highway 241.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a motorcycle driven by 56-year-old Timothy Phelon of Eagan was going east on Interstate 94 and a car driven by 29-year-old Capri Martin of Minneapolis was going west.

Authorities say the car made an illegal U-turn onto eastbound 94 and hit the motorcycle.

Phelon was taken to North Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Martin was not hurt.