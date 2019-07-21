Man Hurt in Motorcycle Crash in Wright County

BUFFALO -- A man was hurt in a motorcycle crash near Buffalo Saturday night. The incident happened just after 7:30 p.m. at Highway 55 and County Road 33 in Rockford Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the motorcycle, driven by 43-year-old Scott Hutton of Minneapolis, was going east on Highway 55, lost control while turning onto County Road 33, and crashed.

Hutton was taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Authorities say he was not wearing a helmet, and they believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.