GROVE CITY -- A Grove City man was hurt in an early morning crash. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 4 north of Grove City.

Twenty-seven-year-old Maxwell Johnson was going south when his vehicle went off the road, vaulted into the air, and came to a rest in a ditch.

Johnson was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.