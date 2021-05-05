Man Hurt in Crash on Highway 10 Near Royalton

ROYALTON -- A man was hurt in a crash on Highway 10 near Royalton.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 11:20 p.m. Tuesday.

A pickup driven by 52-year-old Erik Palmquist of St. Paul was pulling a junked Tahoe going west in the right lane.

A car driven by 24-year-old Christian Tveit of Blaine was also going west in the right lane and struck the Tahoe.

Tveit was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Palmquist and his passenger were not hurt.

