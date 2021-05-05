Man Hurt in Crash on Highway 10 Near Royalton
ROYALTON -- A man was hurt in a crash on Highway 10 near Royalton.
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 11:20 p.m. Tuesday.
A pickup driven by 52-year-old Erik Palmquist of St. Paul was pulling a junked Tahoe going west in the right lane.
A car driven by 24-year-old Christian Tveit of Blaine was also going west in the right lane and struck the Tahoe.
Tveit was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Palmquist and his passenger were not hurt.
