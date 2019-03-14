Man Hurt in Crash East of Foley

FOLEY -- A Foreston man was hurt in a crash near Foley. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 9:00 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 23, at 135th Avenue Northeast, just east of Foley.

A car driven by 36-year-old Christopher Wojciechoski of Foreston was going east on the highway when other car turned in front of him.

The second car was driven by 29-year-old Joshua Stachowski of Foley.

Wojciechowski was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Stachowski was not hurt.