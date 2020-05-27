Man Hurt After Falling From Top of St. Cloud Parking Ramp

ST. CLOUD -- A man is seriously hurt after falling from a St. Cloud parking ramp Wednesday morning.

St. Cloud Police were called to the Paramount Ramp at 931 1st Street North around 8:20 a.m. on a medical emergency.

Police arrived to find a man had fallen off the upper ramp and suffered substantial injuries. He was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with unknown injuries.

No foul play is suspected but the incident remains under investigation.