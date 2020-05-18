Man Herding Cattle Hurt When ATV Rolls

SAUK CENTRE -- A Sauk Centre man is hurt after rolling his side-by-side ATV Monday morning.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office was called to a farm in Ashley Township around 7:30 a.m.

The sheriff's office says 52-year-old David Walter was using the ATV to herd cattle that had escaped a pasture when a cow ran in front of his machine. Walter turned sharply to avoid the animal. The machine rolled and pinned Walter underneath.

A relative used a skid loader to lift the ATV off Walter and he was taken to the hospital for treatment of a leg injury. His condition is unknown.